Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,130 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 4.5% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $103.56 on Thursday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $113.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.07 and its 200 day moving average is $100.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AWI shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.56.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

