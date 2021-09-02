Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter worth $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SRC shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.46.

NYSE SRC opened at $52.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.28. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.71.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

