Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,002 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 129,850 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,657,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $321,763,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 725,691 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $50,138,000 after buying an additional 99,892 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 55,329 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $76.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $42.12 and a 1-year high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $389.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.11 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.64%. Research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

