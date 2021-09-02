Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Q2 were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Q2 by 7.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 78,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 4.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 1.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 906,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,952,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 8.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 86,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QTWO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.78.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $2,087,406.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,138,246.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,931,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $90.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.90 and a 52 week high of $148.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.15.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

