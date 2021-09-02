Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $978,000 Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Colfax were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Colfax by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Colfax by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its holdings in Colfax by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 234,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,732,000 after buying an additional 95,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Colfax by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $7,422,368.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,334,249.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell P. Rales bought 62,500 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.33 per share, with a total value of $2,895,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,045,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,424,162.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 391,446 shares of company stock valued at $18,084,218. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CFX opened at $48.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Colfax Co. has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $50.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.19.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CFX. Argus upped their price objective on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

