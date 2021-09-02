Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Appian were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Appian by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Appian by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after buying an additional 11,766 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 33,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 14,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,281,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,217,000 after purchasing an additional 325,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $796,323.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,687.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $1,344,844.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,830,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on APPN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie raised shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $108.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -162.42 and a beta of 1.74. Appian Co. has a 12-month low of $54.53 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.39.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.74 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

