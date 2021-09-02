Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 1,800 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in CONMED by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in CONMED by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 83,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 28,350 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in CONMED by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in CONMED by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 321,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in CONMED by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

NYSE:CNMD opened at $128.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 73.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $69.60 and a 1-year high of $146.95.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $255.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.87 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

In other CONMED news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 4,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $571,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $131,558.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,170.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,988 shares of company stock worth $1,601,504 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

