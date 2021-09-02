Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 228.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,772,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 403.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

In other Beam Therapeutics news, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $315,274.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total transaction of $2,696,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,046,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,888,651.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,239 shares of company stock worth $23,224,303 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BEAM shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

BEAM opened at $112.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.92. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.24 and a 52-week high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.