Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Short Interest Down 20.0% in August

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRGLY remained flat at $$43.21 on Thursday. 29 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.55. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $51.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.19.

HRGLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. It operates through the following divisions: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed and Third Party/Other Services. The Vantage division offers activities relating to direct to private investor platform.

