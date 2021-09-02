HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO)

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 283.69% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $92.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.64.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

