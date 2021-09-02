Head-To-Head Analysis: Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) & Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ambarella and Broadcom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambarella $222.99 million 21.47 -$59.79 million ($1.69) -78.08 Broadcom $23.89 billion 8.47 $2.96 billion $18.45 26.73

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than Ambarella. Ambarella is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadcom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ambarella and Broadcom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambarella -23.12% -11.63% -9.80% Broadcom 19.11% 41.39% 12.82%

Risk and Volatility

Ambarella has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadcom has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.5% of Ambarella shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of Broadcom shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Ambarella shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Broadcom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ambarella and Broadcom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambarella 1 3 10 0 2.64 Broadcom 0 5 17 0 2.77

Ambarella presently has a consensus target price of $130.33, indicating a potential downside of 1.23%. Broadcom has a consensus target price of $501.32, indicating a potential upside of 1.65%. Given Broadcom’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Broadcom is more favorable than Ambarella.

Summary

Broadcom beats Ambarella on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D. Kohn on January 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc. is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications. The Infrastructure Software segment provides a portfolio of mainframe, enterprise and storage area networking solutions. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

