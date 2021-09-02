Head to Head Analysis: The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) & RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST)

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) and The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares RxSight and The Cooper Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RxSight N/A N/A N/A The Cooper Companies 88.54% 12.02% 7.55%

This is a summary of current recommendations for RxSight and The Cooper Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RxSight 0 0 5 0 3.00 The Cooper Companies 0 4 8 0 2.67

RxSight currently has a consensus target price of $20.20, indicating a potential upside of 28.09%. The Cooper Companies has a consensus target price of $408.42, indicating a potential downside of 9.44%. Given RxSight’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe RxSight is more favorable than The Cooper Companies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.1% of The Cooper Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of The Cooper Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RxSight and The Cooper Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RxSight N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Cooper Companies $2.43 billion 9.14 $238.40 million $9.64 46.78

The Cooper Companies has higher revenue and earnings than RxSight.

Summary

The Cooper Companies beats RxSight on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc. is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues. The Cooper Surgical segment focuses on the provision of advancement for the health of women, basies, and families through women’s health and fertility products and services. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

