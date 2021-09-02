Head to Head Survey: IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) versus CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) and CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.4% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares IN8bio and CASI Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IN8bio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CASI Pharmaceuticals $15.14 million 15.24 -$48.29 million ($0.43) -3.84

IN8bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CASI Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for IN8bio and CASI Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IN8bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 CASI Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

IN8bio presently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 129.29%. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $4.20, suggesting a potential upside of 154.55%. Given CASI Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CASI Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than IN8bio.

Profitability

This table compares IN8bio and CASI Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IN8bio N/A N/A N/A CASI Pharmaceuticals -236.69% -56.52% -37.49%

Summary

CASI Pharmaceuticals beats IN8bio on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

IN8bio Company Profile

IN8bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc. is based in New York.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its products include Zevalin, Evomela, and Marqibo. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

