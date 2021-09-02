Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PEAK. Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.35.

PEAK stock opened at $36.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.