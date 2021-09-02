Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hess Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It own, operate, develop and acquire a set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. The company’s operating segments consists of gathering; processing and storage and terminaling and export. Hess Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

HESM has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.78.

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $25.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $642.22 million, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 2.25. Hess Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average is $23.76.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Hess Midstream will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after purchasing an additional 129,407 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,156,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,925,000 after purchasing an additional 601,762 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,123,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,182,000 after purchasing an additional 449,003 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 902,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,775,000 after purchasing an additional 434,549 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 747,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 219,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

