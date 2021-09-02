Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Highway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Highway has decreased its dividend by 17.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ HIHO opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.10 and a beta of 0.17. Highway has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $5.82.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter. Highway had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.93%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Highway stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Highway at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Highway

Highway Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture of metal, plastic, electric and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products. It operates through the Metal Stamping and Mechanical Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Electric OEM segments. The Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of metal parts and components.

