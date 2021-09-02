Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on HLT. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

HLT stock opened at $125.32 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.48 and a 52 week high of $136.89. The company has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.08 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.09.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.