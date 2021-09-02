Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.84% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hims & Hers Health Inc. is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care and more. Hims & Hers Health Inc., formerly known as Oaktree Acquisition Corp., is based in San Francisco. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.30 and a beta of -0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $115,521.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 244,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,879.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $46,216.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,500 and have sold 49,232 shares valued at $594,230. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 23.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 26.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

