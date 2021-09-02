Hochschild Mining plc Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, September 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

Hochschild Mining stock opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $3.77.

HCHDF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

