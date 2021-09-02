Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,220 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth $129,303,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 213.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,082,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,730,000 after buying an additional 737,283 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 150.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 654,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,291,000 after buying an additional 393,344 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 84.5% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 674,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,218,000 after buying an additional 308,728 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 267.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 418,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,018,000 after buying an additional 304,954 shares during the period. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.33.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $798,959.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,607.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

