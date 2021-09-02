Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.650-$1.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $11 billion-$11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.89 billion.Hormel Foods also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.65-1.69 EPS.
NYSE:HRL traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.39. The stock had a trading volume of 117,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,374. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average is $47.33. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94.
Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.
In other Hormel Foods news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $798,959.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,607.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.
About Hormel Foods
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
