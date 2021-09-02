Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 9th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 21.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $703.16 million during the quarter.

NYSE HOV opened at $108.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.93. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $146.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.65.

In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $1,054,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,898,433.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 327.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 959.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 46.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.

