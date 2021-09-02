HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,083,226 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 198,625 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in HP were worth $153,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of HP by 344.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 99,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 76,767 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 19.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,473,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $46,786,000 after buying an additional 240,050 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $295,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of HP by 7.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 461,536 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $13,865,000 after buying an additional 33,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $1,462,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Cowen upped their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.04.

HPQ stock opened at $29.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.44.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

