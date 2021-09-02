H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Insider Sells $512,200.00 in Stock

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,061.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas A. Gerke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get H&R Block alerts:

On Thursday, August 19th, Thomas A. Gerke sold 560 shares of H&R Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total transaction of $14,408.80.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.20.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 970.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 27.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRB shares. TheStreet raised shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,105,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,948,000 after buying an additional 149,257 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in H&R Block by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,939,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,816,000 after purchasing an additional 62,125 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in H&R Block by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,444 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in H&R Block by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,326,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,727,000 after purchasing an additional 218,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,928,000 after purchasing an additional 100,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.