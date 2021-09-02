H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) PT Raised to C$19.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.82.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of HR.UN opened at C$16.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.57. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$9.25 and a 12 month high of C$17.15.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.