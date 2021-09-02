Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the mining company’s stock.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$14.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.15.

HBM opened at C$7.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.81. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.10.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.02%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

