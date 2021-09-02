Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Short Interest Up 22.9% in August

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the July 29th total of 1,570,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 812,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.35.

HUM opened at $405.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $434.92 and a 200-day moving average of $426.68. Humana has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Humana will post 21.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Humana by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

