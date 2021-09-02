Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Raised to $513.00 at Morgan Stanley

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $500.00 to $513.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.48% from the company’s current price.

HUM has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.35.

NYSE HUM opened at $405.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Humana has a twelve month low of $370.22 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The company has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $434.92 and its 200 day moving average is $426.68.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 21.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

