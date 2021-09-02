Huobi BTC (HBTC) Trading 1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for about $49,624.41 or 1.00380671 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.98 billion and $12.44 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00066411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.16 or 0.00135856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.89 or 0.00159576 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,715.08 or 0.07514889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,134.80 or 0.99390275 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $503.26 or 0.01017997 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

