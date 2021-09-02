I-Mab’s (IMAB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $75.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. China Renaissance Securities increased their price target on shares of I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.66.

IMAB opened at $71.81 on Wednesday. I-Mab has a one year low of $32.64 and a one year high of $85.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAB. Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the first quarter worth $2,350,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the first quarter worth $182,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the first quarter worth $56,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of I-Mab by 17.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 742,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,992,000 after purchasing an additional 109,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after acquiring an additional 12,929 shares during the period. 37.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

