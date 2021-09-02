Idle (IDLE) Achieves Market Cap of $30.68 Million

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last week, Idle has traded up 116.1% against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a total market cap of $30.68 million and approximately $957,274.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.16 or 0.00024671 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00064761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00131747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.52 or 0.00157237 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,697.22 or 0.07499157 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,398.58 or 1.00196383 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.78 or 0.00816966 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,521,996 coins. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

