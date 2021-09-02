IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IGM Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company’s lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM, which are in clinical stage. IGM Biosciences Inc. is based in Mountain View, California. “

IGMS has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

NASDAQ IGMS opened at $71.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of -1.27. IGM Biosciences has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $133.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.37 and its 200 day moving average is $78.44.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $83,214.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,489 shares of company stock worth $266,092. Insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

