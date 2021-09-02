Illuvium (ILV) Market Cap Reaches $339.84 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for about $535.32 or 0.01078729 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Illuvium has a total market cap of $339.84 million and $25.82 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Illuvium has traded up 12.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00065218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.54 or 0.00134088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.79 or 0.00158769 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,792.71 or 0.07642745 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,626.96 or 1.00003996 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $494.19 or 0.00995841 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 634,834 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

