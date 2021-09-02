Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Trading 8.4% Higher

Shares of Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) traded up 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.44 and last traded at $26.82. 1,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 99,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($8.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($7.80). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Imago BioSciences Inc will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

