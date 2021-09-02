ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Down 3.4%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s stock price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.40. Approximately 10,406 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,267,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76.

In other ImmunityBio news, Director Cheryl Cohen sold 43,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $439,187.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,175 shares of company stock worth $688,734. 82.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 25.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunityBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

