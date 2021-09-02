Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of IRT stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,328. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.26. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 109.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

