IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 1,082 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 57.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper stock opened at $61.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.93 and a 200 day moving average of $68.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $43.26 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. On average, analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.34%.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $39,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $272,340 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.30.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.