IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 3,059 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 68.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 133.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 968.1% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Tobam bought a new stake in The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in The Mosaic by 372.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOS opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.85. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

