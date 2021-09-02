ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

ING has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays cut ING Groep from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.01.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.94. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 539.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2,528.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

