Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.11

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.11 and last traded at $53.66, with a volume of 10461 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.74.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Vertical Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day moving average is $48.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 68.49 and a beta of 1.51.
In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.
About Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR)
Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.
Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.