Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.11

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.11 and last traded at $53.66, with a volume of 10461 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Vertical Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day moving average is $48.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 68.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

