Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Short Interest Down 14.3% in August

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 180,800 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the July 29th total of 211,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Innodata stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.08. 35,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.96 million, a P/E ratio of 133.52 and a beta of 2.09. Innodata has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Get Innodata alerts:

In related news, COO Ashok Mishra sold 13,384 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $94,089.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stewart R. Massey sold 29,354 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $215,751.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,748.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,006 shares of company stock valued at $553,440. 17.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INOD. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innodata during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 24,062 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innodata during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Innodata during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

About Innodata

Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale; digital operations management and analytics and content applications.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.