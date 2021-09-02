Innova Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.00 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Innova has a market capitalization of $327,243.86 and approximately $2.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Innova has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for $0.0474 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Innova

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

