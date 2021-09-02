Insider Buying: Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) CEO Purchases 200 Shares of Stock

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) CEO D. Clay Bretches acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.18 per share, for a total transaction of $13,036.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

D. Clay Bretches also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, D. Clay Bretches acquired 200 shares of Altus Midstream stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.54 per share, for a total transaction of $12,708.00.

Altus Midstream stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.19. 215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,148. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 3.89. Altus Midstream has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $72.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.79.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $35.59 million for the quarter. Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 49.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altus Midstream will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. Altus Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 284.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 32,101 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

