Insider Buying: Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Buys 1,208 Shares of Stock

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. bought 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $21,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of OVLY stock opened at $17.46 on Thursday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average is $17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.53.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 325.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 30,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

