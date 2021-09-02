Insider Selling: 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) VP Sells $70,024.88 in Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $70,024.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Trent A. Basarsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Trent A. Basarsky sold 21,000 shares of 908 Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $677,250.00.

MASS opened at $36.10 on Thursday. 908 Devices Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $79.60. The company has a quick ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.13 million and a P/E ratio of -29.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average of $43.34.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MASS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in 908 Devices during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in 908 Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the first quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

