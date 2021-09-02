Insider Selling: Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Senior Officer Sells C$259,396.20 in Stock

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Senior Officer Raman Randhawa sold 50,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.10, for a total value of C$259,396.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,041 shares in the company, valued at C$795,809.10.
Raman Randhawa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 27th, Raman Randhawa sold 100,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total value of C$551,600.00.
Shares of CS opened at C$5.60 on Thursday. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.23 and a 52 week high of C$6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.90.
Capstone Mining Company Profile
Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.
