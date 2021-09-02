Insider Selling: Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CEO Sells 44,488 Shares of Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CEO John R. Chiminski sold 44,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $5,830,597.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CTLT stock opened at $133.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $133.99.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 17.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.8% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 33.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 10.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTLT. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.91.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

