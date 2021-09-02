Insider Selling: CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Senior Officer Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.00, for a total value of C$2,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,073,672.

Shares of TSE:CCL.B traded down C$0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$71.92. The company had a trading volume of 20,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,516. The stock has a market cap of C$12.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64. CCL Industries Inc. has a one year low of C$46.22 and a one year high of C$75.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$70.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.28, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCL.B. Raymond James increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cormark increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$81.13.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

