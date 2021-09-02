Insider Selling: E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Major Shareholder Sells $3,649,166.07 in Stock

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 298,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $3,649,166.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Elliott Investment Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Elliott Investment Management sold 153,615 shares of E2open Parent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,843,380.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Elliott Investment Management sold 171,746 shares of E2open Parent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $2,057,517.08.

On Monday, August 23rd, Elliott Investment Management sold 300,000 shares of E2open Parent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $3,309,000.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Elliott Investment Management sold 338,011 shares of E2open Parent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $3,718,121.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Elliott Investment Management sold 51,900 shares of E2open Parent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $571,419.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Elliott Investment Management sold 162,927 shares of E2open Parent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $1,875,289.77.

ETWO stock opened at $12.40 on Thursday. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $66.33 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth $250,704,000. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth $177,519,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth $111,758,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth $82,704,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth $37,358,000. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

