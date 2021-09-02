Insider Selling: Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Director Sells 7,800 Shares of Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Director Gary Hromadko sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.00, for a total value of $6,669,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gary Hromadko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of Equinix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $25.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $868.84. The stock had a trading volume of 460,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $869.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $820.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $748.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a PE ratio of 228.04, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,407,816,000 after purchasing an additional 665,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Equinix by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,159,000 after purchasing an additional 530,748 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $359,060,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Equinix by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,544,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,564,000 after acquiring an additional 413,263 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,104,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,312,000 after acquiring an additional 282,400 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.94.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

